A librarian who set himself the mammoth goal of running 5,000 miles in just five years in support of Kirkwood Hospice is encouraging people to join in.

Andy Wright’s latest effort will see him make flying visits to 12 of its shops dotted around Kirklees this Saturday before reaching the finish line at the hospice in Dalton.

Mirfield man Andy, 50, a libraries manager at Wakefield Council, said: “The hospice is celebrating 30 years this year and have been asking people to organise parties. I figured that a really good twist on that would be to run 30 miles in a single day.

“Running is always better with friends so I’d be delighted if people wanted to join me during the day. I’m not expecting anyone to take on the whole challenge, but it would be great to have some company.

“There are lots of different legs of varying lengths and difficulties, so it’s definitely worth looking at the route if you’d like to join me for a leg or two.”

The winding route will see Andy, climb 2,833 feet as he loops his way from Kirkwood’s Byram Street shop in Huddersfield town centre to the hospice, stopping at Marsh, Lindley, Milnsbridge, Slaithwaite, Marsden, Meltham, Holmfirth, Honley, Kirkburton, Almondbury and Waterloo .

If you would like to join in or donate to his campaign visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/andy