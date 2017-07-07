Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who took a knife with him to make a music video has been jailed by a district judge who said that youths carrying weapons must be made an example of.

Matthew Bryce-Trainor was caught with the blade in his bag after a complaint was made to police as he gathered with his friends outside a Dalton pub.

The 18-year-old’s solicitor argued that he had a bright future which would be severely impacted if he was sent to prison.

But District Judge Michael Fanning jailed him for two months and told him that the culture of knife crime amongst youths must not be tolerated.

He said: “It’s a fact that young men are disproportionately responsible for knife crime in this country and they are vulnerable to this because of the culture of carrying weapons.

“It's is easy to become a victim and a deterrent sentence is needed to get across the message that carrying knives will not be tolerated.”

Bryce-Trainor, of Langdale Drive in Dalton, pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article in public when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Prosecutor Jill Seddon explained that on June 3 police were called to a disturbance on White Rose Avenue in Dalton.

Bryce-Trainor was there with his friends and, although he was not involved in the altercation, caught the attention of the officers when he tried to run away.

They searched his bag and found a lock knife with a three-and-half inch blade inside.

The court heard that the teenager is due to start university in September and keen to make a fresh start away from the peers who led him astray.

His solicitor Mohammed Farooq explained: “He’d attended the area for a music video with others and that’s the reason he was there.

“It only dawned on him when he sought legal advice how serious the offence was.

“He’s aware of the court’s views on possession of a bladed article.

“Any sentence would have an impact on his education and there’s a lot of powerful mitigation on his behalf.

“It’s best that (this behaviour) is nipped in the bud now. He’s learnt his lesson.”

Judge Fanning said that he was “hugely concerned” to hear about a teenager carrying a knife and sentenced Bryce-Trainor to eight weeks in custody.

The teenager looked stunned as he was led away by prison staff and his mother wept from the public gallery and shouted out.

Judge Fanning told him: “Arming yourself with a knife is incredibly serious.

“The fact that you have the benefit of education doesn’t entitle you to lenient treatment.

“I sincerely hope that you put this behind you and go on to make a success of your life.”