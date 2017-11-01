Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An order banning a man from contacting his wife has been overturned.

Stephen Simon was handed the indefinite restraining order in September following the attack.

It was the 51-year-old’s third appearance at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court this year for assaulting her.

But District Judge Michael Fanning was asked to consider his application to discharge the restraining order.

This was on the grounds that he wished to resume their relationship and his wife confirmed that she never wanted the order in the first place.

Judge Fanning told Simon, of Milton Walk in Dewsbury: “There has been very recent discussion about this in the Court of Appeal.

“It says that two adults who know the risks are capable of making their own decisions when it comes to safety and living together.”

Judge Fanning agreed to Simon’s application and discharged the order which had prevented him from contacting his wife or going to their home.