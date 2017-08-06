Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who got behind the wheel while twice over the legal limits had no legal documents to show how competent a driver he was.

Cagov Ognynov, 41, from Hungary, appeared at the Huddersfield court with the aid of an interpreter.

He pleaded guilty to offences of driving over the limit, using a vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard he was stopped by police conducting routine stop checks in the Hillhouse area on June 30.

After pulling him over on Emerald Street, police noticed alcohol on his breath and breath tests revealed he had 73 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

This was more than twice the legal limit of 35mg.

Ognynov admitted he did not hold a valid UK licence to drive the Renault Megane, which has since been destroyed.

He told the court: “I’m guilty, I’m sorry.”

District Judge Michael Fanning banned him from driving for 20 months and ordered him to pay £240 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

He told Ognynov, of Bradford Road in Fartown: “You represented a real danger to other people on the road in that state.

“You don’t have a driving licence and nobody knows how competent you are as a driver.

“You weren’t insured so if you’d knocked somebody over the public would have been expected to pick up the tab because you didn’t spend the money on insurance.”