Police found cannabis inside a Nestle coffee jar stashed inside a summer house when they raided a Mirfield man’s home.

Omar Longley, of Quarry Place, pleaded guilty to possessing a controlled drug of class B.

And a judge has told him that using the drug will rot both his body and his mind.

Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that police had stopped the 21-year-old’s car in the Dewsbury area at 1am on May 27 because of the manner of his driving.

His vehicle was searched and officers found some vegetable matter identified as cannabis inside a rucksack.

They searched his home and found more cannabis inside a rucksack and coffee jar in the summer house.

Mohammed Arif, mitigating, explained that his client had used cannabis for a number of years.

He started taking the drug following the death of his father. Other family members have recently been diagnosed with cancer, including his mother.

Mr Arif added that Longley was ashamed of being at court and wished to address his drug problem.

District Judge Michael Fanning told Longley, who works as an accounts executive: “The way to sort your problems out is not to take cannabis as it will rot your body and mind.

“I am fining you a week’s wages of £350 to emphasise that it’s not worth doing this.”

Longley also had to pay £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge.

The cannabis will be forfeited and destroyed.