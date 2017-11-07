Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who grabbed hold of a teenage barmaid and tried to kiss her has been banned from returning to her pub.

Lee Sheard downed cider and shots before he made the drunken pass at the 18-year-old working at a Dewsbury pub.

District Judge Michael Fanning, sitting at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, barred him from the Huntsman Inn for a year.

He told the 41-year-old: “This girl has a right not to be leered at and salivated over by a middle-aged man.”

Sheard admitted that he assaulted the teenager at the pub in Chidswell Lane, Shaw Cross, on the evening of September 17.

Following a row with his wife he decided to keep out of her way and spent the following day out drinking at the pub.

The Huddersfield court was told that Sheard downed shots and cider from midday until 9pm and had little recollection of what happened next.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

He did accept grabbing hold of the teenager and asking her for a kiss.

Prosecutor Alex Bozman said: “Following this incident the victim says that when she goes out she feels wary, suspicious and nervous around older men.

“She has returned to work but doesn’t feel as comfortable there as she used to.

“She’s scared of seeing the defendant again and it puts her on edge.”

Sheard breached a 12-month conditional discharge given to him for a previous assault by committing the new offence.

This was imposed following an incident on June 12 when he pushed his wife around, causing a cut to her eye and bruising.

While he admitted to the more recent assault, the self-employed plumber said he felt that his victim shouldn’t be working in a pub where she knows that there will be drunk and lairy men.

Judge Fanning told Sheard: “You were drunk and claim that this incident has been blown out of proportion but you need to put yourself in the shoes of an 18-year-old girl working in a pub.

“She’s entitled to serve people their drinks and not be leered at or salivated over.

“The last thing an 18-year-old wants is a leering, middle-aged man trying to kiss her.”

Judge Fanning made a 12-month exclusion order banning Sheard, of Berryfield Garth in Ossett, from going to the pub for a year.

He was ordered to complete a community order with 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

Sheard will have to pay the victim £100 compensation as well as £85 costs and £85 court charge.