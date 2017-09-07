Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The jury will continue its deliberations today (Thurs) in the trial at Leeds Crown Court of a man who killed his partner in Huddersfield by stabbing her more than 20 times.

Mark Minott, 41, admits the manslaughter of Beverley Robinson Hudson but denies her murder claiming mental illness caused or contributed to his loss of self-control.

The seven man and five woman jury heard the attack happened in the early hours of February 23 at their home in Greenlea Court, Dalton, after Minott had been drinking and taking drugs.

He wounded Beverley in the neck, chest and abdomen as well as her arms, hands and back, using a second knife after the first one broke. She died from internal injuries two days later in hospital.

Jamaican born Minott has also admitted wounding her daughter Nateesha Hudson with intent. The 25-year-old was stabbed in the hand and stomach and spent five days in hospital.

The jury spent about half an hour considering the verdict yesterday (Wed) after Judge Guy Kearl QC completed his summing up of the evidence.

Sending them home for the night he told them not to consider the case again until they come back into court at 10am and the jury bailiff is sworn to allow them to continue their deliberations.