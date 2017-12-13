A jury is continuing its deliberations today (Wednesday) over a trial involving a 24-year-old dental student accused of terrorism offences.
Mohammed Abbas Idris Awan , whose family home is in Rudding Street, Crosland Moor , is charged with three offences at Sheffield Crown Court.
The defendant has pleaded not guilty to a charge of engaging in conduct in preparation of a terrorist act on or before June 6, 2017 and two offences of possessing a document or record of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He is said to have possessed a large amount of extremist digital material explaining how to live as a secret agent in a non-Muslim country.
He is also said to have ordered 500 ballbearings over the internet as well as a slingshot and undertaken research as to how to maximise injuries to human beings.
The trial began on Monday, November 20.