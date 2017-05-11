Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tomorrow is Golcar Lily Day which is sure to attract large crowds into the Colne Valley village.

The 11th annual celebration of Golcar and its people has an all-day programme of live music and entertainment.

One of the highlights is set to be the tractor pull, which takes place at 1pm on Town End when teams of four will compete to pull the 4.5 tonne machinery as far as they can in three minutes.

The day will begin at 9.45am in Jubilee Square with a concert by the Golcar Band and will continue for the rest of the day with music from various other bands.

There will be Maypole and belly dancing in the village centre from 10.45am and a procession from the Rose and Crown to Jubilee Square.

The 33rd Regiment of Foot will march through the village before staging a historical re-enactment in Golcar Junior, Infant and Nursery School’s fields.

There will be craft and food stalls – even a dog micro-chipping service.

Events will also be held in local churches, Colne Valley Museum and Golcar JIN School.

Town End will be closed to all traffic from 8am until 6pm but a park and ride service is being offered from the Pennine Manor, Scapegoat Hill, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.