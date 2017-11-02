Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just two people a day are caught on the phone while driving in West Yorkshire, it’s been revealed.

The Home Office figures revealed the number of fines for motorists unable to reject a call when behind the wheel.

They said that West Yorkshire Police issued 935 fines for the use of hand-held mobile phones while driving between 2016 and 2017. The number equates to 2.6 fines a day.

The figures represent all fines issued, including those still subject to court action, those cancelled or those already paid.

(Image: PA)

Compared to the previous year, West Yorkshire saw one of the biggest increase in fines across England and Wales. In 2015, when 897 fines were issued, there were 2.5 drivers fined every day.

Across England and Wales, there were 31,900 fines issued for using a hand-held mobile phone while driving in 2016/17.

Nationally, there was an average of 87 drivers caught using hand-held mobile phones every day.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Hudddersfield-based road safety charity Brake have previously welcomed tougher restrictions on use of phones at the wheel.

Jason Wakeford, spokesman for Brake, the road safety charity, said: “Advances in technology must also be accompanied by rigorous enforcement and tougher penalties for those who flout the law.

“Traffic policing should be made a national priority, to ensure that drivers have the expectation that if they use a mobile phone behind the wheel, they will be caught and punished.”