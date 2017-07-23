Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kate Granger's husband has written a poem describing his love for his late wife on the first anniversary of her death.

Chris Pointon tweeted the poem this morning, along with a letter to Kate.

Today, which would also have been the couple's 12th wedding anniversary, is international #hellomynameis day, in recognition of Kate's legacy.

(Image: @pointonchris)

Huddersfield-born Kate, who was a consultant at Pinderfields hospital, was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in 2011 when she was just 29 years old.

Despite her illness she continued with her studies, qualifying as a consultant geriatrician.

In 2013 she started the #hellomynameis campaign to encourage healthcare staff to introduce themselves to patients - and the campaign has now been endorsed by hundreds of thousands of medical staff.

In the letter, Chris says: "Happy 12 Wedding Anniversary my beautiful Angel up in heaven. I hope you are celebrating with family and friends that I am sure you have made acquaintances with over the last 12 months – how can anyone resist your beautiful and welcoming smile.

"It's been a year now since I held your hand for the last time, since I kissed your beautiful face, since we spoke for the last time, since I saw your gorgeous smile and since I had my soul mate with me in body. You are now my soul mate in heaven and I know one day we will meet again and and I can hold you close once more.

"Some days it feels like you passed away yesterday and others it feels like many years ago gorgeous. I (along with others) are certainly keeping your name alive through various awards named after you (I’m sure you have been watching me presenting them) and also the continued success and growth of #hellomynameis – your amazing legacy that inspires thousands globally each day. Every time I present an award or give a keynote I sense your presence with me.

"You will always be part of me (especially the butterfly tattoo I had done on my leg like yours) my beautiful and inspiring wife.

"Forever I am yours my beautiful Angel Kate

"Chris."