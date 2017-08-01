Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ketamine addict was arrested after making stabbing motions towards a taxi after the driver ejected him.

The bizarre incident happened on Christmas Eve last year in Batley, Kirklees magistrates heard.

Kevin Walker was witnessed by a member of the public holding an orange and black object close to the tyres of a taxi on Cross Bank Road.

Vanessa Jones, prosecuting, said: “He was acting with a stabbing motion and seemed to be acting strangely, walking in the road and going round in circles.

“Because of what the witness could see she reported him to police.”

The officers arrived and Walker, 32, discarded a knife in the road.

When cautioned and arrested over the offence, he replied: “Oh yeah, the knife - don’t worry about that.”

Magistrates heard that all of Walker’s offending was linked to his long term addiction to ketamine.

The powerful form of anaesthetic stops users from feeling pain and is used for operations on humans and animals.

The drug can cause a loss of feeling in the body and paralysis of the muscles as well as leading the user to experience a distortion of reality.

Mike Sisson-Pell, mitigating, said that his client had been using a set of knifes in the kitchen and must have put one in his pocket while under the influence of the drug.

He added: “He was in the taxi and asked to leave because he was using ketamine in the taxi.

“Then when he got out he took the knife out of his pocket.

“He realised that he shouldn’t have had it in public, discarded it and then wandered off.”

Mr Sisson-Pell added that Walker doesn’t habitually carry knifes but used a Stanley knife for his work as a joiner, although he is not currently in employment due to his various problems.

He said: “He’s been addicted to drugs for a very long time and knows it’s causing him major problems.

“The only time he gets into trouble is when he’s under the influence of this.”

The Huddersfield court heard that the taxi company had not made a formal complaint about Walker’s behaviour and he did not case any damage to the vehicle.

Magistrates sentenced Walker, of Laithe Hall Avenue in Cleckheaton, to a community order as a direct alternative to custody.

This includes six months of drug rehabilitation and an eight week curfew to be electronically monitored.

Magistrates ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife and told Walker to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.