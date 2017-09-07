Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ladette lout from Kirklees who served just two years in jail for killing a man in a drink driving smash got drunk again and attacked a pop fan as he berated her boyfriend for urinating over a woman during a Drake concert.

Former beauty therapist Emma Egan, 29, from Dewsbury knocked back lager and then bundled the concert goer over a row of seats when 27-year old Fauod Elhabba was ticked off for relieving himself from his chair as the American rap star came on stage.

Security staff at the Manchester Arena where the concert was taking place were called to the bust up and escorted Elhabba from the ground and both he and Egan were arrested.

Police later discovered Egan had been on licence from jail after she mowed down and killed a cyclist in a hit and run drink-driving smash.

She had been freed two years early from her four year stretch last year after she insisted she would ‘’bear the heavy burden of guilt for the rest of her life.’’ She also claimed she would ‘’never forget the pain and anguish she had caused.’’

But dental nurse Gary Tann, who landed flat on his back on another row of seats as a result of being shoved over by Egan, said she had left him wary of being near anyone who had been drinking alcohol.

In a statement to police after the concert he said: ‘’I feel too scared and frightened to go to another concert. The Drake concert was my first but it has put me off going out with people who are drinking because of what happened to me and how their behaviour changes because of what happened at the time.

‘’I had no injuries from the incident, but I do know that back injuries can sometimes come on later in life and I am worried that it will have an impact on any jobs I do.’’

At Manchester magistrates court Egan was convicted of common assault after a trial but despite being on parole she escaped jail after the court heard she had a ‘’promising future’’ and was making ‘’significant progress’’ with probation officials.

Egan, whose own sister was killed by a drunk driver, had gone to jail in 2014 after ran over a cyclist Eric Codling, 55, while chasing another boyfriend at 69mph following a drunken row in Sheffield.

After the crash she stopped briefly before driving off in her Vauxhall Astra. When police found her at her boyfriend’s home she was ‘’wailing incoherently, rocking in her seat and shaking – then fell to the floor and vomited’’ saying: ‘’Oh God, what have I done? I’m so sorry.’

At the time Egan claimed she was “profoundly sorry for her actions leading to the tragedy” and explained she had ‘’been in a state of emotional turmoil’ over the ending of her relationship. She was freed in July last year for good behaviour but was on parole until 2018.

Carl Miles, prosecuting, said the assault took place after Mr Tann and a friend Kayleigh Love and two other friends had taken their seats in front of Egan and Elhabbal at the Manchester Arena last February.

Mr Miles added: ‘’The complainants detail the amount of money and effort it took to get to the arena with taxis and things like that. Drake had come onto the stage around 9pm but Elhabbal urinated on one of the females and an argument ensued.

‘’The group stood up in front of them but Miss Egan squared up to Mr Tann and pushed him repeatedly in the face until he fell over the row in front. Security staff were informed and Mr Elhabbal was escorted from the arena. They were both subsequently arrested. In the initial interviews both defendants denied what they had done.’’

Egan was ordered to complete a 12 month community and 160 hours unpaid work and was ordered to pay £200 compensation plays £455 in costs and surcharges. Elhabbal, also from Dewsbury, who was also convicted of common assault was given 20 weeks jail suspended a year and was ordered to complete 200 hours unpaid work. He also ordered to pay £200 compensation and £485 in costs and surcharges.

In mitigation defence lawyer Susan Carter said Egan worked in a ‘’high up’’ management position while Elhabbal was a delivery driver with Hermes.

She said: ‘’Miss Egan is on licence in relation to a serious offence in 2014 but a report by her probation worker said her future is very promising and she has made significant progress.’’

But after the hearing father-of-two Mr Codling’s widow Karen said: ‘’It’s outrageous that she has been let off when she has committed another offence related to alcohol. At the time she was released we were told that if she committed another misdemeanour then she would go to prison but that’s not happened. That’s not justice is it?

‘’I can’t understand why this has happened. We weren’t happy with the sentence in the first place and we thought that if she committed another crime then she would be sent back to prison. The fact is she just isn’t a very nice person and it’s shocking she has gone on to commit another drink-related offence so soon after being released.

‘’There isn’t anything we could do about the sentence before but I would hope to be able to do something about this one. It was disgusting that it seemed Eric’s life was only worth four years in the first place.’’