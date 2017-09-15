Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The grieving family of a mum murdered by her partner say they will never forgive him for the nightmare they are suffering.

As Mark Minott was jailed for life with a minimum of 19 years this afternoon at Leeds Crown Court for his horrific attack on Beverley Robinson Hudson, 42, as well as stabbing her daughter Nateesha in the early hours of February 23, Beverley’s mother Rosalie Frame said: “We are a broken family.”

She added: “My own feelings cannot be expressed in words. I do not think I will ever get over losing Beverley and ever come to terms with the way she died.”

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

She said her daughter would never see her three children grow-up and they had been made homeless and financially dependent on others as a result of losing their mother. Two were now living separately from the third.

Rosalie added: “The whole family is in turmoil because we want what is best for Beverley’s children but different members of the family have different opinions which sometimes causes conflict and argument.

“It will take a long time if ever to get over the loss of Beverley and I will never be able to forgive Mark Minott for the nightmare that he has put my family through.”

Minott was unanimously found guilty of murder after a trial which ended on September 7.

Ordering 41-year-old Minott to serve a minimum of 19 years in jail minus days spent on remand, Judge Guy Kearl QC described his attack on Beverley as “ferocious and frenzied.”

He had inflicted 22 wounds to Beverley, breaking two knives in the process.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

The judge told him: “I take the view you intended to kill her. You not only followed her from room to room and downstairs but armed yourself with that second weapon when the first broke.”

He said Minott had also stabbed Beverley’s 25-year-old daughter Nateesha Hudson in the hand and stomach when she told him to stop the attack on her mother in the early hours of February 23 at their home in Greenlea Court, Dalton.

Judge Kearl said the attack was also witnessed by her young son who Minott had pursued to get the phone he was holding presumably to stop anyone phoning for help, but it was that which allowed the two women to escape to a neighbour for help.

(Image: Huddersfield Examiner)

Jamaican-born Minott had met Beverley through a dating site last year and moved in with her around November. In February they moved to Greenlea Court. He admitted wounding her daughter with intent and had claimed manslaughter of Beverley because of his mental condition but that was rejected by the jury.

The court heard Minott had drunk brandy, smoked cannabis and taken Ecstasy and cocaine prior to the attack in the early hours of the morning.

He wounded Beverley in the neck, chest and abdomen as well as her arms, hands and back. She died from internal injuries two days later in hospital.

Nateesha Hudson told the judge in a victim impact statement that her “world fell apart” on February 23 when she saw her mother being savagely attacked by Minott who then stabbed her as well.

She said apart from receiving “life-changing injuries” herself – needing surgery to the wound on her stomach which had left her with scars which were a constant remainder of what had happened – she and her brother and sister had the trauma of losing their mother.

(Image: West Yorkshire Police)

Losing their mother had affected them all “emotionally, physically and financially.” They would miss her being there at important events, she would not see their future achievements.

She added: “We are still hurting in our own individual ways, still coming to terms with losing mum in such a horrific and tragic way.”

After news of Beverley's death broke, dozens of tributes flooded in. Nateesha thanked the community for their support and paid an emotional tribute to her mum.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This was a particularly brutal attack; Minott subjected Beverley and her daughter to a violent and sustained attack with a knife. One which left Nateesha with significant injuries and tragically Beverley never recovered.

“I hope that today’s sentence in court will be able to bring some comfort to Beverley’s family after what has been an extremely difficult time for them.

“He will now serve a significant sentence in prison.”

A family statement issued through the police added: “Beverley was such a loving, bubbly and friendly person with a very outgoing personality. She gave everyone she came across a sense of positivity and warmth.”