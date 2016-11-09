Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Arriva bus routes across Kirklees are expected to be disrupted by a one-day strike called by union chiefs for next Monday (November 14).

All services across the district will be hit by the 24-hour Yorkshire-wide stoppage, scheduled to begin at 3am. Of Arriva’s 820 drivers 750 are union members and eligible to strike.

The stand-off has arisen following failed negotiations over driver conditions.

Last night a spokesman for the company said it was still hopeful of re-establishing negotiations with Unite, which. it says, refused to ballot members on a pay rise of 5.4 per cent. The wage increase, back-dated to January 2016, would have run to December 2018.

He said dozens of services across Kirklees would be “heavily reduced”.

“We are committed to putting out a service on Monday. We are working out whether we can draft in drivers from the North East, North West and Midlands that are not part of the union,” he added.

It is uncertain if non-union drivers from Yorkshire will opt to cross picket lines or whether they will choose to join colleagues taking industrial action.

Arriva hopes to be able to release details by Friday on how services will be affected on its website.

Nigel Featham, regional managing director for Arriva Yorkshire and North East, apologised to customers affected by the day of action.

He said, “We have been working tirelessly over the last year with Unite to bring pay talks to an amicable conclusion but despite our best efforts and multiple offers to increase pay and conditions we have received notification to strike.”

Arriva claims that a pay only offer equating to a 3.4 per cent pay rise over two years was rejected, with Unite’s trade union committee refusing to ballot members on the offer in favour of a 24-hour stoppage.

And it added that an invitation to resume talks yesterday (NOV 8) was not accepted by Unite.

The spokesman stated Arriva was “absolutely hopeful” that regional officials with Unite would rejoin talks and that the strike could be averted.

“We have offered talks to the union. We are committed to a meeting. If at any point they wish to do that we will do so at any time of the day,” he said.

Unite did not respond to a request for comment from the Examiner.