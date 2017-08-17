The video will start in 8 Cancel

The agonising wait is not over for some Kirklees College students after their results failed to materialise today.

Several BTEC Level 3 IT students have been told they could be waiting a further two to three weeks before they find out if they have passed.

One affected student is Aaron Lilley who is hoping to become a software engineer.

Aaron, 18, from Denby Dale, said: "Personally I don't think it affects me that much as I have a plan for going into employment in the next couple months.

"However I can imagine those who want to get into uni and don't have their results or certificates. The college I believe are attempting to remedy the situation but I do not know how effective they are being.

"I just hope that anyone affected is helped quickly."

Aaron's mum Rachael, 47, said: "First of all, I was told the certificates were in and in clearing and he would get a text soon.

"I called again at 2.15pm and was told the examination board haven't released the certificates and won't for another two to three weeks. I asked about finding out if he's passed and was told Aaron should call his tutor to get an indication!"

Rachael added: "I'm bl**dy livid. It's a good job Aaron isn't going to uni."

The Examiner has contacted Kirklees College and the exam board and is awaiting responses.