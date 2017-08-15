Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers who pitched up at playing fields in Netherton will be given notice to leave tomorrow (Tues).

And Kirklees Council is taking action to secure a rugby pitch at Dewsbury where travellers left human waste and household rubbish during a week-long stay at the site.

Officials of Shaw Cross Sharks ARLFC were left to clear up after the travellers departed from the ground at Leeds Road, Dewsbury.

Meanwhile, traveller caravans parked up on the playing fields at Hawkroyd Bank Road, Netherton , where Netherton Junior Football Club is due to host a tournament.

In a third incident, travellers also occupied part of the car park outside Home Bargains on Leeds Road Retail Park at the weekend.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “

The council received reports of a traveller encampment moving onto land at Hawkroyd Bank Road, Netherton. Due to the upcoming football tournament, we have been working with the police to remove this encampment and they will issue a direction to leave tomorrow if the travellers are still on site.”

Commenting on he Shaw Cross incident, the spokesperson said: “The council arranged for the waste left by the travellers to be cleared at the weekend and we have put in place temporary measures to secure the site.

“Additional work to secure the boundary with Leeds Road will be put in place in the coming weeks.”