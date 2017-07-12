Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees Council has a new boss.

Jacqui Gedman took over the reigns when Adrian Lythgo stepped down in February. She was due to act-up for one year but councillors felt a permanent chief executive will provide “greater stability”.

This week they formally approved Mrs Gedman as Kirklees Council’ s new chief executive and head of paid service with immediate effect.

Council papers say she demonstrated her suitability “... on the stability and leadership she has provided within the Council since her appointment in the key areas of transformation to improve services for children and in managing the ongoing changes in response to budget challenges.”

Clr David Sheard, council leader, said: “The drive, leadership and pace she has brought to the organisation is evident for all to see. The transformation has picked up pace under her leadership, and she has brought in senior support to help us tackle our biggest issues.

“I believe that with that permanent team in place sooner rather than later residents, local businesses, councillors and our partners can have confidence we will thrive in the future.”

Mrs Gedman joined Kirklees in 2001 as a senior engineer. In 2011 she became director of economy, environment and skills and in 2016 she became the council’s deputy chief executive.