Kirklees Council’s leader has added another member to his top team.

Clr David Sheard has recruited Clr Cathy Scott back into the cabinet.

Clr Scott was a cabinet member for housing until May last year, when a turbulent eight weeks saw a coup against Clr Sheard and a vicious row within the Labour party.

Clr Sheard was unseated as leader but then re-instated two months later after opposition groups refused to accept Clr Shabir Pandor as leader of the council.

Clr Scott has now returned to the cabinet to share the “adults and public health” portfolio with Clr Viv Kendrick – increasing it from seven to eight members.

Cabinet members are paid an extra allowance of £12,274 on top of the basic allowance – a total of roughly £25,000.

But Kirklees Council has vowed there will be no overall increase in cost to taxpayers.

It is thought extra allowances for other special responsibilities have been juggled around to make sure Clr Scott’s new role does not change the budget.

A spokesperson said: “The overall budget for councillor allowances will not increase as result of the new cabinet.”

Clr Sheard said Clr Scott brought a “wealth of experience” during a “time of unprecedented challenge to the council”.