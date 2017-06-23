Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirklees is to commemorate the worst mass killing in Europe since the Holocaust.

On Thursday, July 13 the Mayor of Kirklees, Clr Christine Iredale, will be hosting a special civic event at Dewsbury Town Hall at 6.30pm where community leaders, members of the Bosnian community, local councillors and representatives from local and national charities will come together.

They will commemorate that between July 11 and 16, 1995, 8,372 Bosnian men and boys were massacred by Serb forces in the town of Srebrenica in Bosnia.

In 2009 the European Parliament declared July 11 to be the official Memorial Day to commemorate this tragedy and earlier this year Kirklees Council passed formal resolution to mark this tragic anniversary.

This special civic event will commemorate the events of 1995 and look at how we can best ensure that such terrible events never occur again.

Also present will be representatives of the UK charity Remembering Srebrenica, the official charity responsible for commemorating the genocide, and representatives of other charities, community groups and the council.

The event will feature guest speakers and film showings related to the terrible events of 1995.