An ice cream factory based in Kirklees has been shut down by environmental health inspectors.

Kirklees Council’s Food Safety Team says that Zak Ices is manufacturing ice cream from an unregistered and unapproved premises.

They have seized products from the business on Belle Vue Street in Batley and on Monday will ask magistrates for permission to have them destroyed.

The Examiner contacted the firm for a comment.

A man, who would not give his name, claimed that council inspectors were acting on “false information” and insisted that the business remained open as usual.

A council spokeswoman said that officers visited the company last Saturday (Oct 7) in response to information provided by colleagues in North Wales.

She said: “The organisation was found to be manufacturing ice cream (a high risk product) from an unauthorised premises.

“As a result, Environmental Health Officers took enforcement action to stop activities at the site.

“They are attending Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Monday to seek permission to destroy food present at the time of the visit, which has been seized and secured on site.”

The council’s health inspectors are working with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to withdraw products manufactured at the premises from businesses that may have them.

The agency’s website warns consumers that Zak’s - also known as Lucky Gold Leaf - has been producing ice cream using an approval code of UK KM058 EEC.

This previously belonged to a another company and was withdrawn in 2007.

The flavours of ice cream affected are Zak Ices vanilla, pistachio, mint mania, luxury ice cream, banoffee pie, mango kulfi, mint choc chip, pistachio kulfi, and bubblegum, as well as Lucky Gold Leaf’s pistachio kulfi and mango kulfi.

The FSA says that these products pose a risk as: “The ice cream is being produced at an unregistered and unapproved premises.

“Therefore it is not known what production and hygiene procedures are taking place at the premises.”

The council said that no operations will be allowed at the site until it is satisfied that food production can take place safely and in accordance with legal requirements.

When contacted for a comment, a man answered the phone and claimed that he did not work for the business although it was run by members of his family.

He told the Examiner: “The business is not shut, environmental health found nothing at all and it is operating as normal.

“The council has done its checks and everything it needed to do – we’ve got no reason to stop them and have been fully compliant.

“They have been given false information. It’s all lies and everything is perfect.

“It is a very small business and it’s always had a good reputation with everybody.

“They have enjoyed the ice creams and we don’t want them to think that we are putting out a bad product.”

The family member said that the company is co-operating with the council and that “everything should be back to normal” soon - despite insisting that Zak’s is still running as normal.

The council has advised any businesses with products supplied by Zak Ices to contact their local Food Safety Team.

Businesses located in Kirklees can call 01484 221000 or visit food.safety@kirklees.gov.uk