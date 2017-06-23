Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Time is running out for travellers who sited caravans at Scammonden.

Earlier this year they set up an unauthorised site at New Hey Road near the former Nont Sarah’s pub and Moorlands Restaurant and bought the green belt land where they are now pitched.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “The council has taken enforcement action against the caravan site at Scammonden.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

“We issued an enforcement notice against the ground works to form the site, and we have refused retrospective planning permission for the same works, the landowner has appealed against these decisions and they are now being dealt with by the planning inspectorate.

“We also issued an enforcement notice against the use of the site for the siting of the caravans, and the owners have until the 14 July to appeal this, if they so wish.”