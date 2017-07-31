Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents are claiming a success in their battle to stop Kirklees Council felling trees on streets around Greenhead Park.

A meeting between residents, ward councillors and council officials has agreed to set up a working party into the council’s plans to take the axe to mature trees lining Gledholt Road and Gledholt Bank.

In the meantime, tree felling has been halted.

Earlier this month (July) Kirklees explained that it wanted to remove seven trees in preparation for resurfacing work on Gledholt Road and replace them with nine new ones once the work was done. It said three of the trees were found to be damaged and unsuitable for retaining and had been taken down.

Following feedback from residents. The council said it was in discussion about plans to remove a further four trees, three of which may need to be removed in order to carry out the resurfacing scheme. The fourth is the big tree by the roundabout near The Junction pub which Kirklees said reduced the pavement width with an impact on pedestrian safety.

Protest group Save Greenhead Trees has disputed the council’s reasoning, branding the felling of 80 to 100-year-old trees as a money saving plan to make resurfacing the pavements easier.

Following the meeting, Greenhead ward councillor Sheikh Ullah said: “There were some people who were opposing the tree felling and some people who were for the trees coming down. The councillors suggested a working group be set up with the councillors and representatives of Save Greenhead Trees. That has to happen pretty quickly.

“In the meantime, tree felling will be on hold. We want to look at the rationale as to why these specific trees have been picked. We also need a little bit more clarity. We are trying to get to some sort of resolution that works for everybody.”

Clr Ullah said: “I have had emails from people who are not happy about it and from people who are all in favour of it because the trees outside their homes are now lifting some patios and drives.”

Sarah Newton, of Save Greenhead Trees, said: “A working group of local people will be formed to look at engineering alternatives to tree felling. The money saved by not felling the trees would pay for this.

“Until there is a resolution to this dispute with the council we have a cast iron guarantee that there will be no more tree felling on Gledholt Road. We see this as a success and the first step to saving these trees for future generations to enjoy.”