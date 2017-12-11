Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council leader David Sheard is to take over Cabinet responsibility for Kirklees Council’s failing Children’s Services department.

The service was condemned after an Ofsted investigation and the Government appointed a troubleshooter to go in and sort it out.

Eleanor Brazil came and now the service is being run by Steve Walker from Leeds City Council.

Kirklees has been told it will be run by Leeds for up to three years.

The Cabinet member responsible for children’s services was Clr Erin Hill but she is about to go on maternity leave.

Now Clr Sheard has announced he will take over the portfolio in her absence.

Clr Sheard said he had offered the role to other Labour councillors but had “now come to the conclusion that the best way to ensure the continued high profile, high priority support for this vital area can only be achieved by making a more fundamental change.”

He added: “Erin and I have been involved in the improvement from the start – from when our own processes uncovered significant issues, through Ofsted, through the appointment of the commissioner and the work that went into her report, to our partnership with Leeds.

“We cannot afford to lose sight of any of the detail that has helped us to reach this point. So for the period that Erin is on leave, I will take on the role of portfolio holder for this area.

“Obviously this is not without its risks, but I feel the risk of losing our grip on the children’s improvement journey is greater if we don’t take this approach.

“I will be asking all other Cabinet members to step up and share some of the areas of responsibility I will leave behind.

“While I will remain council leader, a number of the areas associated with that portfolio will sit with the deputy leader, Clr Shabir Pandor.

“For example I will be pulling back from having such a close involvement in leading the budget process. All Cabinet members will need to take on more responsibility at this time, and I am confident all will do that.”