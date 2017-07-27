The video will start in 8 Cancel

A job with the council could be available for anyone looking for their first step into media and communications.

Seeking a full-time apprentice, Kirklees Council say their candidate will be asked to work 37 hours per-week, with the first 12 months salaried at £3.50-per-hour.

Anyone interested should apply by August 1st, with no prior experience required. Kirklees say they are looking for somebody who is keen to learn and interested in the field, with off-the-job qualifications available.

The full job advertisement reads:

"Are you interested in social media, marketing and communications? Are you looking for a qualification and experience that will help you in your future career?

"We are currently looking for a new Communications Apprentice, to be based within Kirklees Council’s Communications and Marketing team.

"Based in Huddersfield town centre, you will be supporting the rest of our team to deliver excellent communications on a wide range of topics.

"No two days will be the same and you’ll have the chance to get involved in creating and editing videos, writing news articles and analysing the success of our work.

"We’re not looking for someone with a wealth of experience, just someone who is keen to learn and interested in a career in this field.

Alongside your work you will study for a NVQ Level 3 qualification in Digital Marketing and attend training with our provider who is based in Leeds city centre (travel costs will be covered)."

To apply for this role, click here.