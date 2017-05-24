Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vulnerable and disabled people could have their council tax discounts slashed as Kirklees Council seeks to claw back cash.

The council is considering cutting as much as £2m of the £28.8m in discounts it gives to some households, predominantly the elderly and those on low incomes.

More than 37,000 Kirklees residents are currently eligible for reduced council tax bills, with some avoiding the bills completely.

About a third of those are pensioners, whose £11.6m of discounts are protected by law and cannot be reduced.

People who are unemployed are also protected from any change to their discount, which currently costs the council £5.3m.

But senior councillors are now set to host a public consultation on reducing the discount offered to a range of other groups, including single parents with children under five-years-old, people receiving war pensions, people on low incomes and people in receipt of the severe or enhanced disability premium.

Officials have said people of “working age” could be means tested.

A scheme to make some pay at least 10% of what their bill would be if they weren’t eligible for a discount would save the council almost £961,000.

Council officials say the policy would make it £1.53 a week more expensive for a single person to £2.04 for a couple in a band A home.

A similar scheme to levy a bill worth 20% of the full price would save taxpayers roughly £1.9m but increase bills by £3.06 for a single person or £4.08 for a couple in a band A property.

A plan to completely overhaul the council tax reduction scheme is also possible, with the savings not yet known.

Clr Graham Turner, cabinet member for resources, said the council’s mantra was to protect the most vulnerable.

He said: “Like any scheme, every so often we have to review it.

“This is an attempt to make sure we’re reaching the right people.

“We always spend what little money we have in ways that protect vulnerable groups.

“Our mantra is to protect the most vulnerable so nobody should worry until we’ve finished the consultation.

“We will take on board the outcomes from the general public.”

The council hopes to complete an eight-week consultation beginning on June 12 with the council’s Cabinet due to decide what to do in the autumn.

The implementation of any changes would take place from April next year.