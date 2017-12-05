Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Tour De Yorkshire route has been announced – but it won’t be coming to Kirklees.

Anticipation that the prestigious cycling race could return to the borough was high after key routes used during the 2014 Tour De France ‘Grand Depart’ – such as the iconic Holme Moss climb – were ignored in previous years.

But it has now emerged that Kirklees did not bid to be a host town this year.

Kirklees has featured in two of the three Tour De Yorkshire races so far – the 2017 event and the inaugural race in 2015.

But there will be no excitement on the streets of Kirklees next year as not a single one of our roads features in the 2018 race which has been expanded from three to four stages.

Cycling lovers will instead have to head to Calderdale, Doncaster or Leeds to see the action in the flesh.

All four stages will be broadcast live on television.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council confirmed they did not bid to be one of the eight host towns that feature as a start or finish of each of the stages.

They said the routes between the host towns were chosen by the cycling organisations and the council had no part to play in what roads were chosen.

The council has not said why it did not apply to be a host town - but they did say that there is a cost involved in bidding to be one.

It is thought there would be some costs to taxpayers from arranging events and closing roads.

But one councillor with a love for cycling has criticised Kirklees Council for not getting involved in the race this time.

Clr Martyn Bolt, who has been involved with a number of cycling organisations, said Kirklees was missing out on the potential returns on investment from tourism.

Clr Bolt said even if the council did not want to host a stage council chiefs needed to try harder to influence the powerful figureheads such as Welcome To Yorkshire boss Sir Gary Verity.

He said he had seen other West Yorkshire council bosses networking with decision makers at political events but not his own.

“Were Kirklees even interested in being involved?” he said. “You have to pay to be a host town but local authorities would still have a certain amount of influence in the routes.

“Tourism and sport have got to be part of Kirklees’ strategy. We’ve got an exceptional cycling pedigree and fantastic terrain.

“The Tour De Yorkshire would leave a great legacy and have a significant impact on the local economy – you’ve got thousands of people staying in hotels and coming for meals.

“It’s disappointing that Kirklees isn’t working harder to try and bring tourism money into the area.”

The Tour De Yorkshire website suggests councils have to ask to get involved with the race.

In its FAQ section responding to why the race does not go everywhere in the county, it says: “Welcome to Yorkshire continues to work with local authorities who were keen to support the new race ...”

The Tour De Yorkshire will take place from May 3 to May 6 next year.

Stage one is from Beverley near Hull to Doncaster.

Stage two comes close to Kirklees – skirting through Cawthorne and Penistone as the riders head from Barnsley before tackling the Cow and Calf climb summit finish at Ilkley.

Stage three is entirely in North Yorkshire between Richmond and Scarborough, taking in the notorious Sutton Bank.

Stage four begins in Halifax and heads north into the Dales before finishing in Leeds.

The race normally attracts a smattering of elite riders and British Tour De France star Mark Cavendish has already confirmed he intends to ride.