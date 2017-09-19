Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dangerous dogs and other dog-related offences will be discussed by Kirklees Council’s Cabinet today (Tues).

It will discuss its operational agreement with West Yorkshire Police over who takes responsibility for investigating dog-related offences.

The Examiner reported only recently how a Fartown woman feared for her life after she was mauled by a large American bulldog – a very strong and powerful breed.

Della Gledhill, 40, of Hammond street, was walking along Red Doles Lane after visiting a shop with her 16-year-old daughter Katie when she was attacked.

Members of the public say they are often confused as to who they should contact following an incident and it is hoped the clarification will help end this state of affairs.

A report for Cabinet says the new protocol will clarify whose responsibility it is for prosecuting such offences and is “intended to cut down operational duplication and give a defined edge to responsibility in the future.”

The report adds: “Dealing with dangerous dogs and other dog-related offences quickly and efficiently will improve the safety of the district.”

The hope is that by clarifying the protocol it will reduce duplication and unnecessary work.

The prosecution policy will also allow officers to focus on more serious offences.