Kirklees Council’s housing chief has said the “stay put” fire safety policy for high rise dwellers will be re-considered.

Following the Grenfell Tower disaster Clr Cathy Scott, cabinet member for housing, has said it will be reviewed.

Kirklees has four tower blocks; Harold Wilson Court at Southgate, Buxton House in the Huddersfield town centre, and Bishops Court and Holme Park Court at Berry Brow.

Clr Scott said: “We were all deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic fire at Grenfell Flats and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“Understandably, the tragedy has raised a number of concerns about fire safety in flats and other buildings in our district, so I want to provide reassurance about what the council and KNH, our housing management company, are doing to ensure the continued safety of tenants and residents and how we are working with other building owners so we understand the whole picture.

“We operate a ‘stay put’ policy in the high rise and six storey blocks as previously advised. However, this ‘stay put’ policy will also be reviewed in consultation with the West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.”

KNH has already confirmed none of its high rise blocks use the same cladding that was on Grenfell Flats and that it will consider installing sprinklers.

Clr Scott added: “Based on all the information we have about the materials used and previous adherence to the Building Regulations we have no reason to believe that the cladding fitted to any of our properties is putting any of our tenants or residents at greater risk of fire. However, we are seeking expert advice to see what further checks are required so that we can provide absolute assurance on this.

“KNH carry out daily fire safety inspections and regular housekeeping checks to make sure that all lifts, stairs and communal areas are clean and clear of any rubbish.

“KNH staff are in the buildings every day and will be holding local drop in sessions over the next two week to make sure tenants and residents are able to ask questions.

“As an added precaution, KNH are currently checking all communal and internal fire doors to make sure they are free from any defects.

“Fire doors are very effective in blocking smoke and fire and they enable the fire service recommended policy, for tenants to remain in their home in the event of a fire outside, to be fully effective in protecting residents.

“We are also working with partners including the health service, the university and social landlords to ensure they carry out the relevant checks on their buildings.”