Hundreds of Kirklees Council social workers have gone on strike, saying they “can take no more”.

More than 200 Unison members in the council’s children’s services department are thought to have walked out for 48 hours starting today.

Picket lines were in place at three sites; Riverbank Court at Aspley, at the Civic Centre in Huddersfield and at the council’s Youth Offending premises in Dewsbury.

The strike over workloads and a wide range of workforce issues is set to continue tomorrow.

The Examiner understands union members are not crossing the picket lines, causing some disruption to social services operations.

Branch secretary, Paul Holmes, has previously claimed the service is “understaffed, overworked, lacking adequate management, lacking training” and that staff are “bullied, harassed and left out to dry”.

The industrial action comes eight months after regulator Ofsted highlighted serious issues with standards and work loads, prompting the government to send in troubleshooter, Eleanor Brazil.

Mrs Brazil, who is still leading a turnaround project of the service, criticised the action led by Mr Holmes.

She said: “It is extremely disappointing that Unison have chosen to pursue industrial action, despite the assurances they have received from the senior leadership of the council.

“Staff in children’s services are working hard in difficult circumstances as we all aim to improve services and achieve the highest possible standards of support for children and families.

“This action does not help staff and families to develop confidence in the steps that are being taken to achieve positive changes.”

Cabinet member for Children’s Services Cllr Erin Hill said: “Part of the frustration I feel personally is that we have done all we can to include and understand Unison’s position throughout the improvement process.

“It is not for me to say whether this is the best way of representing their members, but I feel certain that the voice of the children we represent is lost when this kind of action is taken.

“The vast majority of staff I speak to are incredibly committed to protecting the most vulnerable children in Kirklees, which is our top priority.

“My door is always open to suggestions from staff or from Unison, but I remain unclear as to what Kirklees Unison actually hope to achieve - just as I was the last time they took such action.”

Mrs Brazil’s report on improvement recommendations for Children’s Services is currently being reviewed by Department for Education ministers in London.

They will decide whether the service remains in control of the council or is outsourced to a trust.