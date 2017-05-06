Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council officials are still considering what action to take over an “illegal” travellers site in Scammonden.

Kirklees planners have refused permission for a family to pitch caravans and set up home on Green Belt land they own off New Hey Road.

The extended family are already living on the site just yards from the former Nont Sarah’s pub.

Plans were submitted for pitches for four families of travellers. Each wanted two caravans – a static and a tourer – and there would have been another static caravan, making nine in total.

But, as revealed by the Examiner, the plans were refused.

The application said a Gypsy and Traveller Accommodation Assessment in 2015 estimated a need for 10 permanent pitches in Kirklees over the next five years but planners were unmoved saying no special reasons had been proved for building on Green Belt land.

Asked what further action Kirklees was now taking a council spokeswoman said: “Before the caravans were brought to the site the council had already taken enforcement action against the unauthorised works involving the creation of the earth bund, (an embankment or causeway), and the laying out of hard standing.

“In light of the recent refusal for the application to retain the caravans and the associated works, the council is now considering what further action to take in order to seek the removal of the unauthorised development.”