Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees councillor who was suspended after the Examiner exposed his apparent endorsement of Islamaphobic material on Twitter has had his suspension lifted.

Denby Dale Tory Clr Michael Watson was suspended on May 4 by the Conservative Party.

Clr Watson used his Twitter account, @MichaelR_Watson, to ‘like’ numerous posts by anti-Islam activist and former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

His account also 'liked' a range of other anti-LGBT and anti-asylum posts.

(Image: Twitter)

Clr Watson told the Examiner that he liked a lot of different content on Twitter and said not all of his “likes” on Twitter were endorsements.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said: “Following a party disciplinary procedure the suspension of Clr Watson’s membership has been lifted.”

A Kirklees Conservative spokesperson said: “Councillor Watson has re-joined the Conservative Group on Kirklees Council following a party disciplinary procedure and the lifting of his membership suspension.”