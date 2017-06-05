Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

That’s bin and done it!

Mother-of-three Elisa Sheard-North saw the funny side when her grey bin got “binned” – but was less amused when she was told it would cost her £25 to replace it.

The incident happpened during her regular bin collection last Monday morning at Knaresborough Drive, Fartown, when her wheeled bin fell into the machinery of the bin wagon after one of the crew failed to position it properly to be emptied.

She said several residents who had come out to retrieve their bins, saw what happened and laughed. “Even I was laughing because it was a bit ironic – a bin being binned.”

One of the crew told her the bin would be replaced for free if she contacted the council. Instead, she said officials told her she would have to pay £25 for a new bin because the incident had not been reported.

“It’s absolutely disgusting,” she said. “It has stressed me out. I’ve explained what happened to numerous people, but because it wasn’t reported by the binman, I have to pay £25 for a new bin.”

Elisa, 26, said she was on benefits and could not afford to pay, adding: “I don’t see why I should have to pay for something that wasn’t my fault.”

Elisa, who is married to Thomas, 27, and has three children – Logan Rhodes, seven, Jacoby Rhodes, six, and three-year-old Maci Sheard-North – said: “I am having to bag up our rubbish and put it by the green bin. With five people in the house, the bags are piling up.”

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this enquiry and can confirm a free replacement bin had already been scheduled for delivery.

“There was a delay in our back office systems being updated and that resulted in the wrong information being provided to the resident at the time they called. We apologise for any confusion caused.”