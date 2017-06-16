Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses at the company which runs council housing in Kirklees says they are doing all they can to reassure residents in the wake of the London fire disaster.

At least 30 people died in Wednesday’s Grenfell Tower fire.

Liz Cook, chief executive of Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH), said: “We are deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic fire at Grenfell Tower and our thoughts are with all those affected.

“In Kirklees there are four high-rise blocks, Holme Park Court and Bishops Court at Berry Brow, Buxton House in the town centre and Harold Wilson Court on Leeds Road where we operate a ‘stay put’ fire safety policy, which has been developed in conjunction with the fire service.

“Like all social landlords, we regularly review our fire safety measures and emergency procedures. We will be doing so again in light of this tragedy. At this time, the cause of the fire in London has not been confirmed; however we’re conscious that there’s much speculation about ‘cladding’.

“Until the investigation into the fire is completed, we don’t know whether this played a part in this tragedy, but we can confirm that the type used in Kirklees is different from that used on Grenfell Tower.

“As the cause of the London fire becomes clear, we will be carrying out full reviews to make sure that our buildings aren’t affected by the same issues.”