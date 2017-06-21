Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Kirklees library has been forced to close because of pigeons.

Heckmondwike Library on Walkley Lane was closed earlier this week and remains closed “until further notice” after a pigeon infestation caused problems.

A Kirklees Council spokeswoman said: “ Heckmondwike library is currently closed whilst work is undertaken to secure the roof and remove a pigeon infestation.

“The council are working with our contractors to ensure that this takes place as soon as possible, we would like to thank our customers for their patience whilst this issue is resolved.”

On Facebook Kirklees Libraries said it was a “health and safety” issue and had to close to the public.

On social media it’s been claimed maggots feasting on the dead pigeons has caused issues at the Heckmondwike Library.