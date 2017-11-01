The video will start in 8 Cancel

A man caught walking his dog off the lead was threatened with police action by Kirklees Council’s private litter police.

Holmfirth resident Campbell Millett, 58, was spotted with his dog Benji off the lead, on the pavement in the middle of the town.

He said three enforcement officers from controversial firm Kingdom swooped on him as he turned the corner from Huddersfield Road on to Victoria Street.

They said he was breaching the law and would be issued a fine.

When he said he had no idea about the rule and tried to walk away, an officer from Kingdom said he would ring the police.

When he tried to ring a local councillor for help, he said the officers – two men and a woman – refused to move away to give him space to talk on the phone in private.

Mr Millett, who lives alone with his seven-year-old dog, said he felt “intimidated” and “bullied” by the group.

And he said without any signs about the law, it was unlikely anyone in Kirklees would know that having your dog off the lead is banned.

The council brought in the new law last March.

The so-called “Dog Control Order” effectively bans dogs from roaming free in most public places, including all council maintained pavements and roads.

Dogs are also required to be on the lead in dozens of parks and open spaces.

A map of where dogs must be on a lead is on the Kirklees Council website.

Mr Millett said the policy was “ridiculous” if no-one knew about it.

“To me, it’s all wrong,” he said.

“There are no signs up about this anywhere in Holmfirth.

“When I go to Scarborough there’s signage that makes it clear and so I only let the dog off the lead on the beach."

Speaking about the moment he was stopped by Kingdom’s officers, he said: “Their attitude was nothing short of disgusting.

“It was quite distressing.

“I live near the town centre and I walk my dog round town six or seven times a day.

“I have done for five years and I’ve never had any problems or seen anything about this law.

“I had the lead round my neck and as soon as they approached me, I said fine, and clipped his lead on.

“I told them I was totally unaware of the law and from now on would keep him on the lead.

“But they said I was getting a £75 on the spot fine.

“When I tried to walk off they said they would ring the police.

“I felt bullied, intimidated and harassed.

“I’m flabbergasted by it all.”

Mr Millett said he feared many of the tourists who visited Holmfirth with their dogs would be none the wiser about Kirklees’ rules.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The public space protection order around keeping a dog on a lead in designated areas, replaced an earlier dog control order, and means that owners must keep their dog on a lead less than 2 meters in designated areas - these include Kirklees roads and pavements.”

Last month the council was forced to apologise after Kingdom wrongly fined a group of dog walkers at Waterloo.

One of those caught, Kathryn Dhurmea, said an officer had told them there was a sign. But when she checked there was none.

Their fines were refunded when it emerged the dog control order did not apply to the area where their dogs were off the leads, at Mereside near Morrisons.