Leaders of local mosques have called for extra support for the police following the terror attack in London.

The Kirklees Imams and Mosques Advisory Board said they heard about this week’s attack on the Finsbury Park mosque as they were closing their fasts.

The board, a body of all mosques in Kirklees, said: “We strongly condemn such heinous crimes against innocent people.

“We note that this attack on Muslims comes after many other recent attacks throughout the country. This and every other Islamophobic attack must be condemned in the strongest terms possible by all those in public office and those in the public sphere.

“While we are advising to be calm and be extra vigilant, we urge the Prime Minister to ensure that her pledge of additional resources to protect Mosques is followed through on the ground for our overstretched police forces.

“We praise the heroic actions of the Imam of the Mosque who ensured that the rule of law will prevail and the perpetrator will be brought to justice.”

The Imam of the London mosque is said to have urged clam and kept the suspect away from others until the police arrived at the scene. Darren Osborne, 47, from Cardiff, has been held on suspicion of attempted murder and alleged terror offences.