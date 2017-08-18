Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have renewed their appeal to track down a suspected burglar dubbed “Kirklees’ most wanted.”

Huddersfield police put out an appeal on Facebook last weekend over the whereabouts of Louis Taylor-Broadfield, 23, of Gomersal.

After the appeal was published Taylor-Broadfield himself posted a series of comments on the link, taunting police.

Officers have still not been able to find Taylor-Broadfield and have now issued a plea for him to turn himself in.

In a statement a force spokesman added: “Enquiries have been ongoing to locate Louis Taylor-Broadfield and police are now seeking the public’s assistance.

“He is sought for a number of burglaries and also criminal damage committed in Batley and Bradford.”

Det Insp Martin Atkinson, of Kirklees CID, said: “As part of our ongoing investigation into these offences, we are keen to speak to Mr Taylor-Broadfield. We know he has links to Cleckheaton, Gomersal and Bradford.

“Anyone who has any information about his whereabouts or believes they have seen him is asked to contact Kirklees CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13170288020.

“Similarly, we would urge him to make contact with us or visit a police station.”

On the Facebook post Taylor-Broadfield repeatedly made light-hearted replies to comments, saying at one point: “Inocent (sic) until proven guilty” adding three thumbs-up symbols.

Matthew Brooky joked: “Come on Lou Lou turn yur sen in we can’t sleep at night wi u on loose haha.”