Council officials are in talks with police following a spate of violent incidents in Huddersfield town centre.

A number of incidents seem to have centred on the 24-hour McDonald’s restaurant at the junction of John William Street and Kirkgate.

A man in his 30s was said to be in critical condition in hospital after he was found injured. Two males aged 15 and 16 were arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into police custody. They have since been released.

A spokesperson for Kirklees Council said: “The council issues licenses to premises which wish to sell alcohol or hot food after 11pm in consultation with our partners such as the police and fire service.

“Unfortunately, one of the negative consequences of a late night economy is that there can be outbreaks of violence where excesses of alcohol are involved.

“The council is liaising with the police in relation to incidents in the Huddersfield own centre, which are not all linked to one particular premises.”

A spokesman for McDonald’s confirmed that an incident had taken place outside the restaurant, adding: “We are co-operating fully with the police in their enquiries.

At 4.20am on Saturday, July 1, 20 people were involved in a fracas inside McDonald’s which resulted in a 20-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of causing violent disorder.

At exactly the same time on Sunday, July 2, 30 people were involved in a melee outside McDonald’s which resulted in two men being arrested on suspicion of causing an affray.

And at the end of last week a teen thug admitted in court to a brutal attack outside McDonald’s at 4.30am on Sunday, May 7.