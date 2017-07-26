Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A major road in rural Kirklees is set for months of works.

More than £500,000 will be spent fixing the A635 between Holmfirth and Shepley after decades of problems with subsidence, dating back to the 1950s.

Kirklees road chiefs have said they need to stabilise the road after a weak spot was found about 300m west of the junction with Cross Lane.

Council documents show the issue has blighted the road since 1952, with numerous repairs needed for minor landslips and cracks caused by underground movements.

Clr Mus Khan, cabinet member for highways, said: “This has caused a bit of disruption to traffic over that period.

“We’re hoping this will be a long term solution to prevent any more delays on that road.”

Highways officers have vowed to not fully close the road, a popular route to the M1 and nearby towns of Barnsley and Wakefield, instead keeping one lane open during the 12 week long project.

Temporary traffic lights and a pedestrian walkway will be included in the plan, set to begin in late September.

Cash for the repair, estimated to cost about £540,000, has mostly been secured through Challenge Fund from the Department for Transport.

The council is making an £89,000 contribution, a condition imposed by the DfT for awarding the grant.

Councils have made repairs to the area in 1952, 1960, 1976 and in 1985 a concrete slab was installed to strengthen the area.

In 2001 the slab suffered a “full failure” and Kirklees Council was forced to make more significant repairs in 2002 and 2003, with further minor works required multiple times since.