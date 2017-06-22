Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A taxi driver who had his licence removed is to appeal against the decision.

Kirklees Council revoked Mohammed Waseem’s licence following complaints about his behaviour, Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard.

A hearing in Huddersfield was told that concerns were raised that he was aggressive and quick to lose his temper.

Magistrates were told that one customer complained that the 40-year-old had been abusive towards them.

They were asked to adjourn the case so that Waseem, of Red Laithes Lane in Dewsbury, can attend an anger management course.

The matter was adjourned until September 15 and Kirklees Council will make a decision as to whether to pursue the matter in the meantime.