More than 1,200 people took part in Kirkwood Hospice’s biggest event of the year ... the Midnight Memory Walk.

And it raised a record-breaking £113,000 which is a fitting testament to the hospice’s 30th anniversary year.

The walker set off from the University of Huddersfield’s Queensgate at midnight on Saturday. The walkers shared stories of loved ones and joined in with the live entertainment provided Pulse Radio’s Rosie Madison.

Many walkers painted their faces with bright colours and glitter tattoos, whilst others donned flashing bunny ears, creating a unique scene which lit up the late evening sky.

Gareth Greenwood, of Lockwood, and his eight year-old daughter, Holly, stayed up late in memory of Gareth’s Auntie Nancy, who died earlier this year.

“Nancy always donated to Kirkwood so we thought we’d come in her memory this year”, said Gareth.

Holly added: “We do this every year. This is my fourth time and my dad has done it five times. I am going to do it when I’m older as well!”

Danielle Watson, of Heckmondwike, walked with her partner, Jonathan Wall, and step-son in memory of her dad Phil, who was diagnosed with liver cancer and sadly died in 2016.

“My dad, Phil, passed away in October last year.” said Danielle. “My dad was lovely. He was really funny, everyone loved him and he was always there to help anyone in need.

“The support we had from Kirkwood was just amazing. Kirkwood wasn’t just there for my dad, they were there for the family afterward and it was really nice to have that support. It made things a little easier.

(Photo: Mark Flynn)

“We just want to show our support for the hospice tonight and help them raise a bit of money.”

As the clock struck midnight, confetti cannons pierced the night air and a sea of orange T-shirts poured through an illuminated archway, spilling out on to otherwise deserted streets as the route included Lowerhouses, Almondbury, Fenay Bridge and Moldgreen.

Kirkwood Hospice fundraising manager Beverley Shaw said: “Tonight has been a phenomenal experience. It’s been exciting and very emotional.”

The sponsors were Investec Wealth & Investment, Distinct Disposables, Syngenta and the Essential Group. The hospice is also helped by Asparagus Green Catering, The University of Huddersfield, West Yorkshire 4x4 Volunteers, Shepley Spring, Danika, Raynet, First Medical, Total Fitness, The Pulse, Mark Flynn Photography, Tesco and many others.