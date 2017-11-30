Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kirkwood Hospice is preparing to welcome hundreds of people to its annual Light up a Life ceremonies this weekend – and a poignant story of a death 50 years ago shows just how vital the event is to those left behind.

Its appeal will culminate in a series of special events over the next two weekends, with families and friends coming together to remember loved ones at a series of special ceremonies.

On Saturday and Sunday two special ceremonies will take place in the grounds of the hospice.

The Dalton based hospice’s annual Light up a Life appeal brings people from across the community together to remember loved ones and dedicate a light in their honour on the Tree of Lights.

People being remembered also have their name written into the Book of Lights, which will be available to view during the events and throughout the year at the hospice.

Light up a Life is an open to anyone who wishes to remember a loved one or is missing a special person as Christmas approaches.

The events are open to everyone, not just for those who have been involved with the hospice.

Linda Hooley from Batley takes part in Light up a Life every year to remember her son, Paul, who died shortly after being born.

She said: “I gave birth to Paul in November 1967. Unfortunately, he was born with serious health problems and I was told that he wouldn’t survive for very long.

“After I gave birth Paul was taken away from me and put in an incubator. I wasn’t allowed to hold him even though I desperately wanted to. They did allow me to briefly see him but I wasn’t able to touch him. A nurse came and told me nine hours later that Paul had died. I never saw him again.

“Paul wasn’t allowed to have a formal burial. I didn’t receive a birth or death certificate. It almost felt like I’d never given birth and Paul had never existed.

“When a baby died so young back then they felt it was best to erase his or her existence so as to not traumatise the mother. However, it left me with huge emotional scars that I’ve carried all these years.

“Now people are allowed to hold their baby and spend precious time together. They can have photos and memory boxes when a young child dies. I only had one very fleeting glimpse of my son before he was taken away.

“I took part in Kirkwood’s Light up a Life appeal one year to dedicate a light to Paul. I was delighted to receive a beautiful card with his name written in it. It was so lovely to receive this card because it provided me with reassurance that I did have a baby and my son did exist.

“It is really comforting to know that he is being remembered as Christmas approaches.

“Last year, I attended one of the events at the hospice for the first time. It was so lovely to see the tree all lit up and to remember my son. Through Kirkwood’s Light up a Life, Paul’s memory lives on.”

This year, Kirkwood’s Light up a Life ceremonies will take place on Saturday Sunday at Kirkwood Hospice in Dalton, and on Saturday, December 9 at the Longcauseway Church in Dewsbury.

If you would like to remember a loved one this year, please visit: www.kirkwoodhospice.co.uk/lightupalife or contact the Hospice on: 01484 557911

Dedications for the Book of Lights made after Thursday, November 30 will be added to the book in January and available to view at the hospice throughout the New Year.

Kirkwood Hospice’s Light up a Life appeal is supported by Wheawill & Sudworth.