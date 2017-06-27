Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Housing officials have moved to reassure tenants in four Huddersfield high-rise tower blocks in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

And the “stay put” policy remains in place.

Kirklees Neighbourhood Housing (KNH) has briefed board members, Kirklees councillors and local MPs on the fire risk assessments, evacuation procedures and structural details relating to the four high rises it manages – Buxton House in Huddersfield town centre, Harold Wilson Court at Southgate and Bishops Court and Holme Park Court at Berry Brow.

KNH say:

- Cladding is different to that on Grenfell Tower.

- They’ll review need for sprinkler systems.

- There’s no ‘air gap’ between old shell and cladding.

- The ‘stay put’ policy remains in place for tenants in the event of a fire.

KNH chief executive Liz Cook said fire risk assessments were carried out at all four blocks only last month (May), adding: “When we know more about the cause of the London fire, we will be working with the fire service and carrying out further assessments as advised.”

On evacuation procedures, KNH said the latest fire service advice was that the existing “stay put” policy applying to high rise blocks was still recommended, subject to a suitable risk assessment being in place that the building and its systems conformed to building regulations and regulatory fire safety order.

(Photo: PA)

Harold Wilson Court, which was refurbished in 2012-13, did not have cladding of the kind fitted at Grenfell Tower and that the method used to apply the cladding did not leave an air gap – thought to be a factor in rapid spread of the fire.

No new cladding had been installed at Holme Park Court, Bishops Court nor at Buxton House.

None of the blocks had sprinkler systems – which KNH will review – and there are no gas connections in any of the tower blocks.

KNH said its support and information team had been briefed to provide information and reassurance to tenants and residents while a surveyor was available to meet any people with heightened concerns.

It said: “Housing management teams have been briefed and will be maintaining a higher than normal presence at the four blocks for the next few days to offer assurance to tenants.

“They are collating feedback but as yet, tenants have not asked any questions, although there have been two queries to the council via Twitter.”

KNH said: “We will be hand delivering information about what we’re doing to ensure that everyone is reassured, along with the fire evacuation plan for each block.

“This is to ensure our tenants have all the relevant information in case of a fire.”