A man has been locked up for six years three months after he stabbed a teenager in the head when he found him hiding in a house in Golcar.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 18-year-old victim Shane Hirst saw Levi Robinson-Derrick getting out of a car in Elmfield Avenue, on September 23 last year.

Fearing that Robinson-Derrick was looking for him he ran to a friend’s home hoping to avoid him and hid in a bedroom.

But Robinson-Derrick had seen him and followed him to the address. Ignoring protests that he was not there he found him in the bedroom and stabbed him to his head and face leaving him with wounds which needed stitches

Andrew Espley, representing Robinson-Derrick, said the offence was committed over money.

“He instructs me he is very sorry for what has happened,” said Mr Espley.

He said the defendant had never been in trouble before and 19 references described his actions as being out of character. He spent most of his time looking after his mother who was in a wheelchair.

He also had his own health difficulties suffering ADHD and paranoia and had told his doctor he had been carrying a knife for protection for some years because: “He feels people are out to get him.”

Robinson-Derrick, 20 of Elder Grove Mews, Netherton, admitted wounding Mr Hirst with intent and having a bladed article.

Sentencing him to 75 months in a young offender Institution, Judge Tom Bayliss QC said he had been actively searching for Mr Hirst for some weeks and saw him run to his friend’s address to “take refuge.”

“You went to that address, were told he was not there but entered anyway and found him hiding in the bedroom,” the judge said.

“You stabbed him several times to his head and face.

“It is clear the motive for this attack was that you were enforcing a debt you believed your victim owed you and using a knife to do so.”

Judge Bayliss said after the attack and knowing that others would be calling the police he told Mr Hirst to stop them, suggesting it would be worse for him if they did not.

In fact the police arrived and he was arrested.

The judge told Robinson-Derrick he had no lawful reason to have a knife and said it was disturbing to know he had carried one for years.

He added: “Those who carry knives and then use them to inflict injury can expect deterrent sentences from the courts and you are no exception.”