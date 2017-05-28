Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a balding burglar with distinctive teeth threatened a woman with a knife in her own home.

The incident happened at 2.40pm on Friday when a man entered the empty property on Balderstone Hall Lane in Mirfield.

The intruder had gone upstairs, but came downstairs when the victim returned home. He swore at her and brandished a knife before making off from the scene.

He is described as aged around 50 and wore a khaki jacket. He had a bottle of Lucozade in his pocket and was carrying a black draw string bag. He also has grey hair with a bald patch on top, grey stubble on his face and possibly some missing teeth.

Call Huddersfield CID on 101 quoting log 1071 of May 26.