Where are all the chefs?

While TV cookery shows are ever more popular, the man in charge of the kitchens at the landmark Durker Roods Hotel in Meltham says he is struggling to fill two vacancies for chefs after receiving only “half-hearted” applications.

For the past four weeks, head chef Antony Sunderland has been advertising online for a breakfast chef and a sous chef to join the team.

He said: “Some people have applied, but as soon as it comes to arranging an interview they have given some reason for not coming in. They were pretty half-hearted.”

The historic hotel serves up 50 to 60 breakfasts at weekends and caters for lunches, evening meals and major functions.

Antony, 42, who hails from Birkby but now lives in Meltham, said: “Ideally, I’m looking for a sous chef with two or three years experience and leadership qualities as well as an experienced breakfast chef.”

Antony, who worked at the Old Bridge Inn. Ripponden, before taking up his post at Durker Roods almost three months ago, said there was a national shortage of chefs with people coming out of the industry due to the paperwork involved and new entrants deterred by the unsocial hours and pressures involved in the job.

He said: “They want to be like Gordon Ramsay or Heston Blumenthal, but they don’t realise the amount of work they have to do to reach that situation.”