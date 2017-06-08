The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Labour voter tired of The Sun's negative coverage of Jeremy Corbyn buys every copy of the tabloid in his local Asda - and throws them in the bin.

Ian Harlow lost his rag with the right-wing red top when he saw it carrying another splash slamming the Labour leader.

The Sun, which has claimed to be 'The People's Paper', is once again encouraging its readers to elect The Conservatives.

Ian, a former photography student at the University of Huddersfield, finds 37 copies of The Sun and buys them all.

He then flings the whole lot in his recycling bin in a riposte to The Sun's reprise of a 'Cor-bin' pun it also made when Corbyn was elected leader of the Labour Party in 2015.

Ian, 36, from Leeds, said: "Yesterday when I saw a poster with the covers of The Express, The Mail and The Sun I thought it was abhorrent.

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

"It's blatantly obvious what their agenda is.

"People said I shouldn't have paid for it but I'm not bothered about £18.50."

Ian, a photographer, said that he had as much right to buy the paper and bin it as other people had to read it.

He said: "I have the right to do what I've done - what's to stop me buying it and binning it?"

Married Ian added: "And it was in the recycling bin!"