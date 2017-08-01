Lancashire Lightning have added fuel to the rivalry with Yorkshire by suggesting the Red Rose is nicer than the White - in a Yorkshire Day tweet.
The Red Rose club tweeted a mock Yorkshire.com tourism poster - but they had doctored it to say Lancashire was nicer and gave the impression it was actually a promotional piece for the Red Rose county.
The tweet got more than 700 likes and 500 retweets.
But we all know the truth - and it is yet more proof that our Lancashire counterparts over the Pennines will always be slightly jealous of what Yorkshire has to offer.
And it prompted a Twitter backlash with Yorkshire folk putting the club right.
And if you were after any further proof, just take a look at this:
Happy Yorkshire Day!