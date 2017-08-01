Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lancashire Lightning have added fuel to the rivalry with Yorkshire by suggesting the Red Rose is nicer than the White - in a Yorkshire Day tweet.

The Red Rose club tweeted a mock Yorkshire.com tourism poster - but they had doctored it to say Lancashire was nicer and gave the impression it was actually a promotional piece for the Red Rose county.

The tweet got more than 700 likes and 500 retweets.

But we all know the truth - and it is yet more proof that our Lancashire counterparts over the Pennines will always be slightly jealous of what Yorkshire has to offer.

And it prompted a Twitter backlash with Yorkshire folk putting the club right.

And if you were after any further proof, just take a look at this:

Happy Yorkshire Day!