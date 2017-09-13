Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a long way from Holmfirth to Tianjin...

That’s the journey taken by local lad Richard Barnard, who has traded in his former life as a painter and decorator to embrace the Chinese language as a translator.

What’s more, he begins his new life – and a new job – alongside fiancée Lu Meng Ya, 26, a trainee doctor, who will join him back in Yorkshire.

Six years ago Richard, then aged 21, was a young man seeking a purpose.

Having trained as a painter and decorator at Barnsley College he was living with mum Elizabeth, 54, and dad Stephen, 56, in Holmfirth but was looking for something “a bit different.” He found it 5,000 miles away in the Far East.

He was working in a Huddersfield pet shop when he was encouraged to go to China to teach English as a foreign language.

In August 2011 he booked himself onto a course. Two months later he moved to China permanently.

Says Elizabeth: “He couldn’t speak the language and didn’t know anybody there. But he was totally immersed in it. He had no option but to learn the language.

“He would go into the supermarket and buy boxes of goods not knowing what was inside, and just hoping it was something he could eat. With the language he built it up a word at a time.”

Over the next five years Richard devoted himself to studying the Chinese language in more detail. He passed language proficiency exams and in 2014 was accepted on a degree course in Tianjin, for which he was given a scholarship by the Chinese Government.

Last year Richard graduated with a first class degree in Chinese language and culture from Tianjin Normal University. He came back to the UK in April this year to work as a freelance mandarin translator/interpreter and has now got a job as a Chinese teacher at Harrogate Grammar School.

During the summer Richard represented the UK in a global Chinese language competition in Beijing and was placed third overall out of more than 140 contestants across 23 different countries.

The competition followed a format which was a combination of The X Factor and University Challenge and will be televised across China later this month. Ya also appeared in the competition as his teacher.

“It was all very last-minute. He was the only Brit in the competition and he represented England. Ya was with him and the TV company realised that there was more to the teacher/pupil relationship than met the eye.”

The TV company offered to pay for Richard and Ya to have a traditional Chinese wedding in February of next year... as long as they could film it and broadcast it on Chinese television. The Barnards are now preparing for three weddings: a formal ceremony in October, a swanky traditional Chinese wedding in February and a blessing in Holmfirth next summer.

“Richard didn’t do tremendously well at school, which is why this story is so inspirational,” says his proud mum.

“We went across to China for his graduation and had to do it at 7.30 in the morning as there were 5,000 other students graduating!

““He was never going to move any mountains academically in England. But he put in the effort and has achieved so much.”